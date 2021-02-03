The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.23.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $321.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 31,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.