Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5,479.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $15.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $503.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $487.98 and its 200 day moving average is $455.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.