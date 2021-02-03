Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $16.90 on Wednesday, reaching $501.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,541. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.98 and a 200 day moving average of $455.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.