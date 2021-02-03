Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5,479.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $16.80 on Wednesday, reaching $501.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,541. The company has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

