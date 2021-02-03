Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $588.00 at UBS Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $566.00 to $588.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $524.84.

TMO opened at $518.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

