ThoreCoin (THR) Price Hits $7,225.06 on Major Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $626.31 million and $51,951.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $7,225.06 or 0.19329817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00139260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00240626 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038463 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

