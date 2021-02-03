Thrive Token Reaches Market Cap of $423,419.11 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Thrive Token has a market cap of $423,419.11 and $11,737.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00067939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00896358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.28 or 0.04682460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.