Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Shares Up 7.3%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.06. 2,139,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,690,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.44.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THBR. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,595,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,610,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,335,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.