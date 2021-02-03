TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $259.50

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 252.65 ($3.30), with a volume of 35931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.40 ($3.31).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.20 ($2.65).

The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

About TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

