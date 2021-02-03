Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Shares Up 14.3%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $13.83. 110,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 138,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIRX)

We are an insurance broker operating in China through our VIE, TRX ZJ, and its PRC subsidiaries. We distribute a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances.

