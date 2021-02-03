Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.17 Million

Analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $175.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.20 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $172.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $528.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.81 million to $530.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $619.79 million, with estimates ranging from $608.48 million to $634.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

TLYS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 107,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,880. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $306.45 million, a P/E ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

