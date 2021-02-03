Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.10. 20,696,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 37,531,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tilray by 108.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.