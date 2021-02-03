Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 414,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 511,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

TWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth $3,029,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

