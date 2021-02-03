Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 600,600 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 30,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

