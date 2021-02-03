Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.55 Million

Analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post $218.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.09 million to $242.46 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $272.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $484.26 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $494.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

