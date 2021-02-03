TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TSE:TMR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.20. TMAC Resources shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 62,013 shares changing hands.

TMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded TMAC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TMAC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The company has a market cap of C$286.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

