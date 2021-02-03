Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.02. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.