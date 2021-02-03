Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. BTIG Research raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $54.84.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.