TouchCon Market Cap Hits $615,050.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TouchCon has traded 171.4% higher against the US dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $615,050.00 and $26,188.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

