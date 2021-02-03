Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,003 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,606% compared to the average volume of 176 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 141,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,975. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

