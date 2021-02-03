Trane Technologies (TT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TT opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

