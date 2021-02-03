TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.61

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.61 and last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 733370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$514.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$583,884.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,349 shares in the company, valued at C$761,987.34. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

