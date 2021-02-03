TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $18.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

TRSWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 3,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

