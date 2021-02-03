Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,458. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $295.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Get Transcat alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $769,367. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.