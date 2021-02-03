Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $21.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,797 shares of company stock worth $558,755 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,986. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

