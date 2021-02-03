Trimble (TRMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Trimble to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,629.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

