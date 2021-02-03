Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.33-5.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 545,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,880. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

