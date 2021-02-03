Tripio (TRIO) Trading 18% Higher This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $1.72 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00067939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00896358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.28 or 0.04682460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

