TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). TrueCar reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. Truist dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. 261,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,493. The company has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.