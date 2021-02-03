Truist Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,750.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,887.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $4.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,384.89. The company had a trading volume of 237,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,617. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,207.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

