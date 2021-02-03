Truist Securiti Weighs in on Zynga Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -344.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,632,463 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zynga by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zynga by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 368,730 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zynga by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.