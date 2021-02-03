Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Up 15%

Shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) shot up 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.36. 345,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 109,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

MEDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities assumed coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

