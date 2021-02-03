Tufton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $154.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,082.49. 249,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,955.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,784.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,648.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,074.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

