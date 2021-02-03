Tufton Capital Management Decreases Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Olin worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. 37,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,912. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

