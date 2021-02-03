Tufton Capital Management Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.99. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

