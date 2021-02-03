Tufton Capital Management Has $286,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $12.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.92. 1,071,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,677,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

