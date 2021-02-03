Tufton Capital Management Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,208,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

