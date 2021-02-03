Tufton Capital Management Invests $211,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.11. The stock had a trading volume of 321,186 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

