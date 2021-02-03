Tufton Capital Management Sells 2,230 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 291,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.