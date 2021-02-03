Tufton Capital Management Sells 260 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

