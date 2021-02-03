Tufton Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 657,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 234,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,346. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.