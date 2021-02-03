Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 342,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THCB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 145,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09. Tuscan has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 765.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 387,187 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 108.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,912,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,167 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan in the third quarter valued at $4,085,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 147.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuscan Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

