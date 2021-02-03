Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $197.56 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $60,704.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,577 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,268.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,614 shares of company stock valued at $35,865,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.