Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Twitter were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $302,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,139 shares of company stock worth $13,145,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 239,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,426,199. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

