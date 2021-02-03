Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 8,697 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rebecca B. Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.