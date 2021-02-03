Typerium (TYPE) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Typerium token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Typerium has a total market cap of $472,901.90 and approximately $17.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Typerium Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars.

