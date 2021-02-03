Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

NYSE TSN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.41. 46,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after buying an additional 351,785 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,010 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

