U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

U.S. Gold stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,350. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.