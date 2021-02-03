Uber Technologies (UBER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

