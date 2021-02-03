UBS Group Downgrades National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Sell

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $196.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.